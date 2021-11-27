Did Rani Mukerji feel more aligned to her role as a mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway? Actress reveals

Actress Rani Mukerji is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 where she nailed a comic role and impressed fans. Now, as she moves on her fans are looking forward to her film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway where she steps away from the comedy genre and steps into the skin of a mother battling a state system for her kids. In her real life, Rani is a mother to Adira and one may wonder if it helped her to essay the role. However, the actress denied it in a recent chat and shed light on it.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Rani shared that when she agrees to essay a role in a film, she doesn't emotionally play herself. She further shared that she borrows from her character in the film and uses to play the part. Hence, while playing a mum in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani shared that she cannot take her own experience as a mum into the film. She further expressed that her audience sees her as 'versatile' as she can play Babli as well as a role like Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway.

As an actor, I cannot take my personal journey as a mother into a film. The story is not mine. I borrow emotions from my roles Rani Mukerji

Rani told Mid-Day, "When I play a part, I don’t play myself emotionally. I feed off the emotions and turmoil of the character. I can try and put myself in her place, and bring to screen her pain. As an actor, I cannot take my personal journey as a mother into a film. The story is not mine. I borrow emotions from my roles, and portray them to the best of my ability."

Talking about shooting the film amid the COVID pandemic, Rani told the daily that it was 'challenging' as there were delays. She revealed that when they were to begin to shoot, Estonia closed its borders. She said, "The shoot was to go on until May. But the pandemic led to many changes. We went back and forth and finally shot the film in August all the way till September-end."

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a true story of an Indian couple based in Norway who lose their kids when the state accused them of neglect. In an attempt to get their kids back from the state, the parents fight the system and eventually win after which their kids are sent to their uncle in India. Rani is playing the lead role in the film. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani along with Zee Studios.

