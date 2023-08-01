Did Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone step out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani again? See VIRAL video

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani going strong at the box office with each passing day, it wouldn’t be wrong to call the lead actor of Karan Johar’s directorial, Ranveer Singh – the man of the moment. While Ranveer is garnering immense praise for his powerful performance as Rocky in his latest outing, he is also making waves on social media lately along with his real-life ‘Rani’, Deepika Padukone, for dishing out couple goals and melting hearts of fans with their PDA.

The real-life love birds who often take their fans and followers by storm with their romantic shenanigans, Ranveer and Deepika made waves when they stepped out for a movie date on Sunday and watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Several videos and photos from DeepVeer’s mushy movie date, where Deepika is seen flaunting her customized denim jacket with Ranveer’s face painted on it, made huge waves all over the Internet. Now, a new video of the couple has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, they are seen walking out together from a movie theater.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted outside a theater

In the video shared by one of Deepika Padukone’s fan pages on Twitter, Ranveer can be seen heading out from a movie theater with his wife. Twinning in black, the couple can be seen surrounded by the fans outside the cinema hall. In the background, fans can be heard cheering for the couple and congratulating Ranveer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Some of the fans even told Singh that they loved his performance in the film. However, the crowd cheers louder when a fan offered Ranveer a t-shirt as a gift and he accepted it gracefully. Take a look at the video below:

Although Deepika and Ranveer visited a movie theatre, it is not confirmed whether the couple watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani or some other film together. However, the caption of the video states that the couple watched the Karan Johar directorial once again last night. “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leaving PVR Phoenix after #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani show last night,” the caption of the video read.

Deepika Padukone ‘loved’ Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he revealed that his actor-wife, Deepika, enjoyed his latest outing. In the video shared by Ranveer, the diva can be seen vibing on the song What Jumka and replicating the hook steps of the song. Sharing the video, Singh wrote, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabna Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 28.