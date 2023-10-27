Did Ranveer Singh re-narrate story of first meeting with Anushka Sharma for wife Deepika Padukone on KWK 8?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. Recently, they appeared for the first time as a couple on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. At one point, Singh spoke about how he first met Deepika which felt like it was similar to the story of how he first met Anushka Sharma.

Ranveer Singh's story on KWK 8

In the maiden episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared for the first time as a couple. During their interaction with Karan Johar, Ranveer also spoke about his first meeting with Deepika at Sanjay Lee Bhansali's house in Versova. The duo were working on Ram-Leela around that time. He said that the actress looked "angelic" at their first meeting. “I was sitting at the table and the door was there. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. And, she is in a white chikankari like this embodiment of simplicity,” he quipped.

Years ago, Ranveer appeared on the chat show with Anushka Sharma where he described his first meeting with the actress. It was on a similar line to what he said about Deepika. The Bajirao Mastani actor can be heard using similar words like "gush of wind" as Anushka says, "he is so filmy."

Ranveer Singh spoke about Deepika Padukone KWK

On KWK, Ranveer spoke about how he proposed Deepika during their vacation in Maldives. The two were dating since 2012. He said, “We were going to take a holiday and I decided that I would propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring and we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure.” The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Workwise, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has signed up to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, is shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter, a bilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD as well as Singham Again.

