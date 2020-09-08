Did Rhea Chakraborty make a statement with her attire? Dons 'let’s smash patriarchy' t shirt for NCB probe

Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner since an FIR was filed against her in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. On the 3rd day of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe, Rhea may have made a strong statement with her t-shirt.

It has been a while since Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation is going on and the actress Rhea Chakraborty along with others are under the scanner as the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar in which he levelled several allegations against Rhea and others. Amid the investigation by CBI, Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved due to some alleged drug chats between Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and others. Amid this, Rhea arrived at NCB's office on the 3rd day of questioning but her attire may have made a strong statement.

For weeks, several media houses have been trying to get a statement out of Rhea over the entire case investigation and charges levelled against her. On Tuesday, as Rhea arrived for the probe at the NCB office, she was seen wearing a t-shirt with a message written over it. A black tee that read, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let's smash Patriarchy, me and you.” While the actress has been keeping mum post her interviews and has been arriving for a probe at the NCB office, her tee today did leave netizens questions if she made a statement without saying anything with it.

While some netizens questioned whether she has time to look for a tee amid the investigation, others wondered about the sudden change in her attire. A user wrote, "how come she is suddenly having so much varied clothes each day, instead of that white salwar suit!”

Take a look Rhea Chakraborty's photos from the NCB office:

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh along with doctor Tarun for a ‘bogus prescription' for Sushant. The FIR has been called ‘fake' by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and their family lawyer has also reacted strongly against it. Meanwhile, the CBI has remanded Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant till September 9 and Rhea has been called in for a 3rd day in a row for probe. Sushant's case is being investigated by CBI, ED, and NCB. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

