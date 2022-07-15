Did Rohman Shawl share a post on spreading love not hate due to memes on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi?

Sushmita Sen has been all over the news of late courtesy of her relationship with renowned businessman Lalit Modi. Their relationship made the headlines after the IPL founder shared pics from their recent vacation as he made his relationship with Sushmita official and called her his ‘better half’. Ever since then, social media is abuzz with memes about Sushmita and Lalit. And now, Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl seems to have come out in the former beauty queen's support and shared a thoughtful post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohman shared a post about spreading love instead of hate and be happy with someone else’s happiness. Though he didn't tag anyone, looks like he is hinting at the trolls targetting Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi. The post read as, “Kisi ke hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!! (If you find your peach by mocking at someone else then it is you who are tensed and not them)”. Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohman stated, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”.

Take a look at Rohman Shawl’s post:

Meanwhile, as there have been rumours about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's wedding, the ace businessman has clarified that they are dating and are yet to tie the knot. He tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day”. Talking about the work front, Sushmita is currently working on the third season of her popular crime thriller Aarya.

