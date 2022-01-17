Did rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate actor's 37th birthday together?

Sidharth Malhotra clocked another year round the sun on Sunday as he celebrated his 37th birthday! The actor who had a great end to 2021 with the success of Shershaah had several reasons to celebrate. The actor's co-stars, team and industry friends took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. Not just that, his fans also flooded social media and even carried out a plantation drive in his honour.

Amongst the several wishes, designer Manish Malhotra dropped wishes for the actor on his Instagram Story. He shared a selfie with Sidharth and wrote, "Dearest @sidmalhotra happy birthday Wish you lots of happiness and love." While the photo made its way to fans, Manish Malhotra shared another selfie with Kiara Advani.

In his picture with the actress, the designer can be seen wearing the same outfit, with Kiara and Manish posing for a selfie against the same backdrop as Sidharth's. Looks like the rumoured lovebirds celebrated Sidharth's birthday together and the party was seemingly hosted by their close friend Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at the photos below:

Kiara also took to her Instagram Story to wish Sidharth and captioned it, "Happy birthday dearest one." In the photo, Sidharth can be seen wrapping his arms around Kiara. The actor responded to her wish and in turn revealed what he adorably calls her.

Click the link below to find out.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sidharth Malhotra adorably calls rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani as 'Ki'? See Proof