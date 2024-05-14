Did Saif Ali Khan cover up Kareena tattoo on his forearm? VIRAL pic grabs everyone’s attention

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the beloved couple of Bollywood has been making it to the headlines for quite some time now. A couple of days after stirring the internet with their PDA moment outside their residence, everyone has yet again turned their attention towards the couple.

Saif was recently spotted at the airport where what caught everyone’s attention was his iconic tattoo of his wife Kareena Kapoor’s name, which he seems to have now altered. Check out.

Saif Ali Khan alters Kareena Kapoor's tattoo on his left arm

The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on May 13, Monday. In the photos and videos that surfaced on the internet, the Devara actor was seen wearing a blue plain t-shirt paired with denim jeans at the airport. He was also seen carrying a couple of books along with him.

However, what caught everyone's attention at his latest spotting was the tattoo on his left arm. The actor had initially his loving wife, Kareena Kapoor's name on it which has now been alerted into a Trishul- a cover-up of the tattoo with Bebo's name. The photos of the same have been making waves on the internet.

The change in Saif’s tattoo surely left fans puzzled and intrigued, wondering if it is for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the remarkable symbol of Saif and Kareena’s beautiful bond of love and commitment first hit the headlines during their dating phase. The celebrated couple tied the nuptial knot in 2012. The couple is now proud parents to two kids- Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be soon seen in Telugu film, Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Saif takes on a negative role. Additionally, he is also working on an action-packed film with director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the actor on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand also has an exciting line-up of projects in her kitty. One of which being Hansal Mehta’s Buckingham Murders. Going further, she also has the highly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

Singham Again is poised to release later this year on August 15, 2024.

