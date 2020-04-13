Did Saif Ali Khan have a problem with news anchor's request to see Taimur on TV? Here's what he has to say

The incident took place a few weeks ago when Saif Ali Khan was appearing for a live interaction with a news anchor and she asked the actor whether it was possible to give her viewers a glimpse of Taimur.

People across the world and in India are facing a time they've probably never witnessed before. The coronavirus pandemic has reached worrying level of proportions and majority of us are locked up inside our homes. And amid these trying times, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to keep their fans engaged with some positive content. The first one to do that was actor when he gave his fans and viewers a glimpse of his son Taimur during his appearance on a news channel for a live interview.

The incident took place a few weeks ago when Saif was appearing for a live interaction with a news anchor. Towards the end of their conversation, the news anchor asked the actor whether it was possible to give her viewers a glimpse of Taimur. However, revealed at the time that his son was in the loo but eventually brought him on.

In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Saif was quizzed whether he found the incident intrusive especially when people are facing such hard times. To this, Saif replied, "At the time when that happened,I genuinely did go looking for him. And normally I wouldn't involve him in an interview. But I just thought given the circumstances..one could do with a little bit of cheering up. People seem to be happy when they see him.. she (news anchor) certainly gave me the impression that she was just looking for a happy face."

He went on to add, "It wasn't something that I felt was intrusive. If she did that normally, she probably wouldn't, you'd say listen let's keep it between you and me. But given those circumstances I think it was fine to involve Tim. He's a source of joy for us, for sure. He's at that perfect age where he's just happy that we're both around. He's a massive source of joy in this time."

Credits :Film Companion

