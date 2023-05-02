Did Salman Khan ask Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ or ‘bring it on’? Actor clarifies

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to score a decent number at the box office. Amid enjoying a positive response from the audience, Salman was recently seen gracing the first episode of Aap Ki Adalat in Dubai. The actor spoke about a lot including his personal and professional life.

Salman Khan on asking Shehnaz Gill to ‘move on’

Salman Khan has been making headlines since he asked his Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan co-star to move on. At the trailer launch of the movie, Shehnaaz was asked if she was nervous while working on the film. Instantly, Salman interrupted and said, “Move on kar jao". To this, she replied, "Kar gayi." The video clip went viral on the internet and netizens thought his comment was in reference to Siddharth Shukla, who the actress was rumoured to be dating. Later, in The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman was heard saying that Siddharth would have wanted Shehnaaz to move on. This also sparked a backlash from SidNaaz fans.

However, Salman and Shehnaaz were seen sharing a great bond at Arpita Khan’s Iftaar party which sparked relationship rumours. Salman Khan addressed fans on Aap Ki Adaalat and shared that when he said Shehnaaz to move on, it had nothing to do with him. When he talked about having kids and marriage, the host reminded him that he had asked Shehnaaz to move on. Salman quickly responded, “I told her to move on. Sid ab iss duniya mein nahi rahe. I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. Ye nahi ki unki shaadi hojaye, bachche hojaye.”

Salman also further added, “Abhi nahi, bohot time hai. But to get out of that Sidnaaz, woh bohot hi heavy tha uske upar aur woh toot rahi thi bechari bachchi. Toh maine bola ki 'move on'. Iska ye matlab nahi ki main bring it on, bring it on bol raha.”

