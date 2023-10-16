Did Salman Khan call Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for help in Tiger 3 trailer? Fans believe so

The trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's highly-anticipated Tiger 3 has finally hit the internet, and it definitely seems worth all the wait. High on action, drama, and emotions, the trailer of this upcoming thriller from YRF's Spy Universe has surely doubled fans' excitement levels. It features Bhai of B’town as Tiger, and Ms. Kaif as Zoya, gearing up for a very personal mission against Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Although there was no glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the trailer, fans on social media have plenty to say!

Fans notice Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan connection in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Tiger is on a call, asking for help. He says, "I need you for a mission. RAW ke liye nahi, personal hai (It's not for RAW, it's personal)." This has sparked curiosity and excitement among all Shah Rukh Khan fans, making them believe that the call was made to Pathaan. "Even on a personal revenge Tiger needs Pathaan's Help," wrote a user, while another fan tweeted, "Tiger calling his friend 'Pathaan' for help in #Tiger3." Well, only the film will be able to clear these fans' doubts.

Check out some tweets below:

It won't come as a surprise if this theory indeed turns out to be true as Pathaan saw Salman coming to SRK's rescue. Salman and SRK's reunion in Pathaan broke the internet and garnered insane reactions in the theaters. It's always a double treat for fans to watch their favorites and two of Bollywood's biggest superstars together on the silver screen!

Tiger 3 follows the sequences of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, The War, and Pathaan of YRF’s spy universe. The spy thriller has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Sharing his excitement ahead of the film's release, Maneesh earlier said in a statement how the “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi" dialogue is a "masterstroke." He added, “It’s a total paisa vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen." Tiger 3 will hit the big screens this Diwali, i.e., on November 12, 2023.

