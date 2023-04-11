Did Salman Khan confirm Palak Tiwari's relationship status amid dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. On Monday, Salman and the entire team launched the much-awaited trailer of their film at an event. During the media interaction, Salman was seen hinting at Palak's relationship status.

Did Salman Khan confirm Palak Tiwari's relationship status?

Lately, reports of Palak dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan have been doing the rounds. The relationship rumours sparked after the duo was spotted together in the city. Speaking about the trailer launch event, the host was introducing actors to the stage. While calling Palak, the host almost fell from the edge of the stage. Instantly, someone joked about the host falling for Palak. To this, Salman said, "Woh already gir chuki hai." Netizens were quick to assume that Salman was hinting at Palak's rumoured romance with Ibrahim.

During the event, Salman also revealed that Raghav Juyal was attracted to someone on the sets. He didn't reveal much but indirectly hinted at Palak after he asked her to speak. Salman said, "I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager." Earlier, it was also reported that Shehnaaz and Raghav are in love with each other. So it is still unclear who Salman was talking about during the launch.

Meanwhile, Palak recently spoke about the reports of her dating Ibrahim. She told The Times of India, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer launch: How did Shehnaaz Gill react after Salman Khan told her to 'move on'?