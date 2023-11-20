Did Salman Khan confirm Tiger 4 amid success of newly released film with Katrina Kaif? Details inside

Starring actors Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Tiger 3 was released in theaters on November 12 and it did not take much time for the film to become a major box office success. As fans are still relishing the entertaining action-packed film in movie theaters, actor Salman Khan has seemingly dropped a hint about Tiger 4.

The entire country was abuzz with the thrill of the highly anticipated World Cup final match which took place between Team India and opposition Australia. Tiger 3’s lead star Salman Khan, who marked his attendance in the stadium to relish the game yesterday with Katrina Kaif, has seemingly dropped a hint at Tiger 4, wherein Khan and Katrina will return as Tiger and Zoya.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, Katrina Kaif was seen showering Virat Kohli with praises when Khan pitched in to drop the clue.

“Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph…," said Kaif to which Salman Khan added, “And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60."

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the sequel to the Tiger franchise’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It starred Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles and Emraan Hashmi portrayed the role of an antagonist. Post its Diwali release on November 12, it did not take much time for Tiger 3 to become a fan favorite and soar at the box office.

Popping an intriguing fact about the movie, the third part of the Tiger series had also set a record for having 12 action set pieces, which is the most in the spy universe. Moreover, its soundtracks Ruaan and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam have also garnered heaps of adulation.

