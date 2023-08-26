Did Salman Khan go bald to promote Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan REACTS: ‘Vo dil se mujhe…’

A few days ago, Salman Khan was spotted in the city, and he was seen rocking a new bald look. His fans loved his new look, and soon after, many netizens began speculating what inspired Salman's new look. A few of them wondered whether Salman went bald to promote Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, in which SRK sports various looks, including a bald one. Today, Shah Rukh hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which he also addressed a fan's query whether Salman is promoting Jawan with his new look.

Did Salman Khan rock new bald look to promote Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

During Ask SRK session, a fan asked Shah Rukh, "@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk." In response, SRK wrote that Salman doesn't need to sport any look to show his love for him. "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!" wrote Shah Rukh Khan. His reply has won over the Internet! Check it out.

Meanwhile, recently, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster of Jawan, that features his many looks in the film. Bringing together all the multifaceted avatars of SRK from Jawan into a single frame, the poster brilliantly displayed all five different looks from the film. He wrote, "Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!" In case you missed it, check oit out below!