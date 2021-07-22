Did Salman Khan just hint about ‘Dabangg 4' on brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show?

knows how to remain in the headline. The actor has recently confirmed that his film Tiger 3 is in the offing. He had shared a video of intense working out in the gym on his Instagram. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been loved by the audience. The action-drama stars and Salman Khan in the lead role. However, apart from this, he was recently seen in the chat show of his brother Arbaaz Khan and dropped a major hint about the film Dabangg.

Yes, you are right Dabangg 4 is in offing. As reported in The Times of India, Arbaaz conducted a rapid-fire session in his chat show. And in one of the questions, he asked the 'Kick' actor about which is his favourite Dabangg 1,2,3 or 4 and he picked the fourth one. On this, his brother said that he just confirmed Dabangg 4. After this, the actor did not say anything. To note, the film is was a huge hit at the box office and till now its third series have been released.

It is a film about a fearless police officer, Chulbul Pandey, and his troubled relationship with his stepfather and half-brother. had made her acting debut with the first part of Dabangg series.

On the work front, he was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also starred in the lead role and it is directed by Prabhudheva. In the film, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff is also seen in key roles.

Also Read: Salman Khan officially confirms ‘Tiger 3’; HERE’s how the star is preparing for the third installment;