Did Salman Khan just reveal his Tiger 3 look? Bhai fans are loving it

It was back in the month of September when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s commenced in full swing in Russia. Previously, another bearder look of the Kick star from the sets of the film went viral on the internet. Now, on Thursday, January 20, Salman Khan took to Twitter to share yet another rugged bearded look of himself. Is it his normal farm boy look or a special glimpse of Tiger 3 is yet unclear.

However, netizens happen to have loved the photo tremendously. What’s more exciting was the caption paired with the new look. Salman Khan’s short note hints that a teaser release of the movie is nearing. But an official date hasn’t been officially revealed as of yet. While sharing the new photo online, Salman Khan articulated, “I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser.”

Check out the photo below:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen alongside Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the action packed flick, Antim: The Final Truth. Speaking of Tiger 3, he previously returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

Apart from this, the star will also make a brief cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He will also share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.

