Did Salman Khan postpone ‘Tiger 3’ shoot for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming wedding reports, Salman Khan has taken a big decision for his film ‘Tiger 3’ shoot. As per the latest reports, the new schedule of the film which was supposed to start in November has been postponed in view of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, the ‘Tiger 3’ shoot has been rescheduled to January, post Vicky-Katrina’s wedding. Not only this, but Salman Khan has reportedly also extended a helping hand to close friend Shah Rukh Khan. As per the leading daily’s sources, the two stalwarts were to shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’ crossover recently, however, SRK wanted to spend some quality time with son Aryan Khan, who was recently released on bail. Thus, Salman has reportedly pushed the schedule to December.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy with the promotions of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star will be seen in a turbaned look and will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Aayush. This isn’t all. Salman and Aayush will also be having a face off in the movie. Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release on November 26 this year. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘Pathan’. Siddharth Anand's directorial will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor will also be seen making some special appearances in films like Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly.