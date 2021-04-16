Did Salman Khan refuse to take remuneration for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan?

As per the latest report, Salman Khan has refused to take money for his 10-day cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan. Here’s how King Khan reacted to his sweet gesture.

is making his comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of three years with the upcoming film Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the forthcoming action flick is one of the much-awaited upcoming movies of Bollywood for the obvious reasons. One of the main highlights of the same is ’s cameo in the movie. There has been a lot of excitement among the audience ever since they have found out that both the stars will be seen together. In February, the Dabangg actor had shot for his portions with King Khan at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Earlier, there have been reports that Salman had charged a whopping amount for his 10-day cameo in Pathan.

However, now, as per the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman has reportedly refused to take money for his cameo in the movie. It is said that Aditya Chopra went to the Sultan actor to discuss the remuneration post the shoot. However, he refused to charge anything and said that SRK is like a brother to him. The leading portal quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Shah Rukh is like a brother. I would do anything for him," is what Salman told Adi when they discussed the financials.”

The insider also mentioned that Salman said that whatever he was planning to pay him, he can further split it and add it to the budgets of Pathan and Tiger 3. Touched by the actor’s sweet gesture, Aditya is planning to give a costly gift to Salman for his goodwill gesture of extended cameo.

When Aditya went to Shah Rukh and reported the same, he reportedly said that bhai toh bhai hai!

For the uninitiated, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had earlier made a cameo in SRK’s last film Zero. The Raees star had made a cameo in his film Tubelight. Pathan, which also stars and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will release next year.

