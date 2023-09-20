Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu refute rumors of starring in Karan Johar's next with Salman Khan? Deets inside

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs absolutely no introduction. Her acting skills have set a benchmark in the movie industry and Samantha has never missed a chance to give her audience a getaway opportunity from their hectic schedules and binge on her entertaining gigs. While fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite actress’ next venture, Samantha has revealed her upcoming plans while also busting rumors surrounding her featuring alongside Salman Khan in a Karan Johar movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her upcoming movie ‘plans’

Recently, Samantha conducted an Instagram chat session on her stories and gave her fans an idea about the kind of movies she is looking for and what her upcoming movie plans are. “My next project is to actually not have one. Not having a plan,” she said and added, “I want to be more selective about the things that I work on. The things that really push me out of my comfort zone until I get a role like that, I think I am okay,” she stated. Notably, her reply came after a fan asked her to give a little sneak peek into her next project.

Notably, it was earlier reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen paired alongside the Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will work on the upcoming venture. However, now, in dismay to Samantha’s fans’, the actress has refuted the reports with this Instagram chat session.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha is currently absorbing the love and praises that are being showered on her for her performance in Kushi, which also featured actor Vijay Deverakonda. What’s next for Samantha’s fans? Get prepped to see Samantha ace in the industry as she would be seen in the rom-com Chennai Story, which is an adaptation of Timeri N. Murari’s novel The Arrangements of Love. The movie will also star Vivek Kalra while having Philip John at its helm.

ALSO READ: Samantha: ‘No way 25-year-old me would have thought that I’d be here today with all of the issues I had in life’