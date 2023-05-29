Did Sara Ali Khan almost fall down after Rakhi Sawant tried to lift her in the washroom? WATCH video

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree and all eyes are on her as her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is about to release. The actress along with Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned in entertaining her social media fans ahead of their film release. We all know that Sara is quite active on social media and never hesitates in trying out new things and hop on social media trends. Well, this time she has reached another level with her collaboration with Rakhi Sawant and we bet, you will not be able to stop laughing.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant’s dance in the washroom

Sara Ali Khan was attending an event which was held in Abu Dhabi. She is currently awaiting the release of her much talked about film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. In the video, we can see Sara looking gorgeous in an all-red attire. She is wearing a red blouse and a red colored saree that she has draped in a very stylish manner. The moment she comes out of the cubicle in the washroom, she meets Rakhi Sawant who too is dressed in an all-red attire. Rakhi looks stunning in a red colored gown that she has paired with a big hat. These two can be seen dancing to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega and in the end, we can see Rakhi trying to lift Sara who appears to be falling down before the video ends.

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She will also be sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor in the crime thriller Murder Mubarak. Apart from this, Sara also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.