Did Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill really unfollow each other on social media?

Rumours about cricketer Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s relationship surfaced on the Internet after the two were spotted together at a restaurant last year. After that, videos of Sara and Shubman exiting the same hotel and boarding the same flight further added to dating speculations. While neither Sara Ali Khan nor Shubman Gill have acknowledged these rumours, fans were convinced that the two were dating each other. However, now reports on the Internet claim that Sara and Shubman have allegedly parted ways, and have also unfollowed each other on social media. Is it true though? Redditors don’t think so!

Have Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other?

Reports on the Internet claim that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have allegedly called it quits as they have unfollowed each other on social media. Many fans took to their social media to speculate about what went wrong between them. However, a section of Redditors who pointed out that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill never followed each other in the first place. A post on the Reddit page ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ states, “Sara Ali Khan Parts Her Ways From Shubman Gill? Both Unfollow Each Other.” A number of Redditors replied to this post, commenting that they both didn’t follow each other, to begin with.

“Sara Khan and Shubman never followed each other. He and Sara Tendulkar have followed, unfollowed few times in the past and now don’t follow each other since long,” wrote one Reddit user, while another one commented, “They never followed each other. Safe play.”

Before the rumour mill started linking Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill together last year, the cricketer was earlier romantically linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

ALSO READ: Did Shubman Gill CONFESS to dating rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan on chat show Dil Diyan Gallan? Watch