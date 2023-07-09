Did Shah Rukh Khan look at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and think of Gauri Khan during Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?

Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, who played Sunil and Anna, in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, had amazing chemistry. Suchitra says Shah Rukh's performance in the film was enhanced by the thoughts of his wife, Gauri Khan, when delivering romantic words to her.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy reveals Shah Rukh Khan's secret amazing chemistry in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991, and despite his marriage, the actor quickly continued his film career. He played Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, a cheerful and naive character who falls in love and goes to tremendous measures to gain his love interest. Suchitra revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Gauri would frequently visit the film set, and she found herself engaged with her in more talks.

In the interview, Suchitra said, "I used to mainly talk to Gauri, I don't think I spoke much to Shah Rukh. I always say this that I think jab Shah Rukh Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa karrahe the, woh mujhe nahi dekh rahe the woh Gauri ko dekh rahe the (when Shah Rukh was doing Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa he was not looking at me but at Gauri)." Suchitra meant to share that although while performing the scene Shah Rukh would look at her, he would think he was talking with Gauri.

"Isliye woh expressions sab itna masoom, itna real (that's why those expressions were so innocent, so real)," she remarked. The actress continued, “It was all very genuine. So I imagine he'd look at me and think he's looking at Gauri. Because they were freshly married at the time, and that's what brought out their purity and earnestness."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's Bollywood career after Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy made her Bollywood debut in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, playing the role of Anna. She went on to star in films such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple after her debut. She has also appeared in television shows such as Kash-m-kash, Chunauti, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Guilty Minds.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the couple have had a long marriage of almost 24 years. They are parents to three wonderful kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. And, on the work front, SRK is currently gearing up for the teaser release of his upcoming movie, Jawan. He even has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

