Did Shah Rukh Khan make his first appearance amid Jawan success with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan? Fans think so

The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer, Jawan, has captured the hearts of audiences, as evidenced by its impressive box office earnings and the positive reviews it has received. Since its release on September 7, the movie has been celebrated like a grand festival. Superstar SRK has expressed his deep appreciation to both fans and industry colleagues for their love and unwavering support for the film.

Now, the eagerly awaiting fans, who have longed for a glimpse of King Khan in recent days, claim to have spotted him today, along with his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. A video capturing this moment has been circulating widely on social media platforms.

Fans claim Shah Rukh Khan made appearance amid Jawan success with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

On Wednesday, September 13, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing three individuals standing on the rooftop of a building, all dressed in black outfits. Fans quickly claimed that the trio included none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who was at his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai, accompanied by his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. A tweet with the caption, "Jawan spotted at Mannat," garnered enthusiastic responses in the comments section, with fans exclaiming, "All hail the king" and saying, ““Such a sweet casual moment! Love it!” One comment noted, "Simmba aur mufasa," for SRK and Aryan, likely referencing a dialogue from the movie Jawan. Have a look:

Another fan shared the video, titling it, "Spotted Bollywood King with Kids at Mannat." In response to inquiries, this fan claimed that the girl in the video was Suhana.

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Jawan marks the first collaboration between the lead pair. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, portraying both father and son characters, while Nayanthara delivers a powerful performance as a fearless police officer. Vijay Sethupathi assumes the pivotal role of the primary antagonist. The supporting cast includes names such as Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Eijaz Khan and more. Additionally, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make impactful cameo appearances. Directed by Atlee, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora and a mesmerizing musical score composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie is currently running in the cinemas.

