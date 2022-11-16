Did Shah Rukh Khan strip every week on Farah Khan’s instructions for Om Shanti Om's song 'Dard-E-Disco'?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has made a remarkable mark in the film industry —an evidence of which is the fact that his films are cherished across generations. However, in a recent development, news reports are now claiming that filmmaker Farah Khan “instructed” the Main Hoon Na actor to strip every week during the shoots of Om Shanti Om.

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan is best known for her directorial Om Shanti Om which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. This film also marked Deepika’s debut in the film industry.

Recently, this film clocked 15 years since its theatrical release. In view of this development, fans did recall some of the memorable scenes from the movie. Adding up, news reports are now claiming that Baadshah of Bollywood used to strip every week on Farah Khan’s orders.

“Writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who is a close friend of both Farah and SRK, had described the making of the music video in his book The Making of Om Shanti Om:- The effect on the female members of the crew was very distracting with some of them having to be dragged off the set while the song was being shot. Every week, Farah would strip Shah Rukh to do an ab check,” as cited in the Indian Express.