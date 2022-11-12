Did Shahid Kapoor drop a 'hidden' message for Sidharth Malhotra? See how he congratulated Kiara Advani’s bro

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly each other’s best friends in B-Town. The latest season of Koffee With Karan proved the same. The camaraderie shared by the lead actors of Kabir Singh on the couch of the chat show is loved by many to date. While speaking candidly on the show back then, Shahid hinted about Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming wedding. This news had taken the internet by storm. Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story aimed at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship?

In the latest update, Shahid Kapoor has again hinted at Kiara Advani’s relationship status. While congratulating Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani for his new venture, the Mausam actor wrote, “Congratulations @mishaaladvani…and to you too @kiaraaliaadvani” with a wink emoji. Well, was Shahid hinting at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming marriage? Only time will tell.