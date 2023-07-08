Did Shahid Kapoor feel short-changed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat? Here’s what the actor said

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and has played a number of diverse roles in his career span of over 20 years. He played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which released in 2018. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Shahid played Deepika’s husband in the film, and in the past, the actor has often expressed his displeasure with the role. In a recent interview, he was asked if he felt short-changed in Padmaavat. Find out what he said.

Shahid Kapoor on whether he felt short-changed in Padmaavat

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor was asked if he felt short-changed in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. In response, he said that he did. Shahid added that he didn’t wish to delve into the details because he feels everyone did a great job, he does question sometimes why he did the film. “I did. I don't want to get into the details, because I think eveybody was fantastic in that film and everybody did a lovely job. But I did feel at times, ‘why did I do this film?’. I felt like that, yes. But I don't want to blame anybody. Maybe I didn't have perspective at that time.”

When asked if sometimes in the middle of doing films, he feels stuck, Shahid said, "Yeah yeah. it definitely happens. 100 percent.” However, he said that he is a professional, so he finishes his job. “And you try and do it to the best capacity that you can. You have to do it. That's what being a professional is all about. You've got to fulfill your duties and finish your job,” said Shahid. However, he said that it has happened early in his career, and not so much later. “And there are also good days and bad days so that's okay. Early in my career yeah sometimes I didn't feel like I fitted in, but now in the last 8-10 years I would not say that so much,” added Shahid.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput express love in romantic anniversary posts with Coldplay's songs; See PICS