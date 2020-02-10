Did Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput get irked by paps for taking their kids’ photos? Find Out

As per a report, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput stepped out in the city with her son Zain when the paparazzi wanted to click her photos. Reportedly, the star wife urged the photographers not to click children’s photos.

and Mira Rajput are among the Bollywood couples who have managed to keep their children Misha and Zain away from the paparazzi culture. Often when Mira steps out in the city with her kids, she tries to shield her kids from being clicked by the photographers. At times, Misha and Zain do get captured but most of the time, Mira tries to keep them away from paps. However, reportedly, recently Mira got upset by paps and asked her bodyguards to stop them from clicking her kids’ photos when she stepped out in the city.

As per a report in IB Times, Mira seems to have lost her calm when paps tried to click photos when she stepped out with her kids. Shahid’s wife asked her bodyguards to stop the photographers from clicking her kids photos. It was later when the photographers explained that they were only there to click her photos and not of her kids, she calmed down and posed for them with a smile. When she sat in the car, the paparazzi clicked her.

On seeing them, Mira reportedly said to them, “mat liya karo na bachon ka.” (Don’t click photos of kids) Later, she smiled and waved to the photographers and went away in her car. The star wife has often avoided the paps when she is with kids. However, this time, she urged the photographers herself to not to click photos of her children. Meanwhile, a day back, Mira shared an adorable photo with Jersey star Shahid while embracing him. The star couple has always been the talk of the town despite trying to maintain their privacy. Every once in a while, Mira shares glimpses of Zain and Misha on Instagram and it surely becomes a treat for the couple’s fans.

IB Times

