Did Shakti Mohan play Katrina Kaif's body double in Dhoom 3's Kamli song? Choreographer refutes claims; says 'Look at my height'

Katrina Kaif is the undisputed queen of foot-tapping dance numbers, and her songs like Kala Chashma, Ishq Shava, Chikni Chameli, and Kamli are proof of this. Kamli, the track from the 2013 film Dhoom 3, remains one of the best performances of Katrina's career. Her hard work in performing stunts in the Dhoom 3 song is quite evident in the track.

Renowned dancer Shakti Mohan, who assisted ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant in Kamli, recently refuted a claim suggesting that she played a body double to the actress in the song.

Shakti Mohan didn't play Katrina Kaif's body couple, dancer rubbishes

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Shakti Mohan cleared the air about an Instagram reel claiming she played the body double to Katrina Kaif in Kamli.

"Haan ye reel mujhe bahot logon ne bheji ki aap body double ho (I saw that reel, and a lot of people shared it with me)...Just think...How can I be a body double?" Shakti asked.

The dancer, who has choreographed songs like Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat and Hunkara from Shamshera, compared herself to Katrina, saying, "Look at her height."

Shakti further shared that she worked as an assistant director to Vaibhavi on the set. "People can see in the making that main ma'am ke sath khadi hoon and she [Katrina] is dancing (...I was standing with Vaibhavi ma'am during Katrina's performance)," she said.

Advertisement

The choreographer was surprised to learn about the claim as she quipped by saying that she "can't do a flip."

Shakti revealed that one of her friends, Emily, who hails from Paris, is the body double of Katrina in the track.

Katrina Kaif worked 'insanely, had bruises,' recalls Shakti Mohan

In the same interview, Shakti Mohan praised Katrina Kaif's hard work, stating that the actress "insisted" on performing difficult routines in Kamli. Shakti added that Katrina worked "insanely" while performing the song and suffered bruises during the track.

In the song Kamli, Katrina Kaif shows her killer moves in front of her Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: How did Vicky Kaushal react to ‘laash se guzarna hoga’ joke ft wife Katrina Kaif? Writer reveals