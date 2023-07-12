Did Shekhar Kapur respond to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'cheating' allegations in cryptic post? Find out

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi are one of the talked about topics these days. After the actress spoke about her 'troubled marriage' with the filmmaker and accused him of cheating, the ex-couple is the talk of the town since then. On July 12, Shekhar Kapur shared a cryptic post where he has written a long poem and netizens think it is the filmmaker's response to Suchitra's allegations.

Shekhar Kapur shares cryptic post to indirectly respond to Suchitra's allegations

Some hours ago, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and shared a lengthy poem. Through the poem, Shekhar Kapur wanted to express how he is "only human." He also wrote how he is hurt, jealous, and confused as he is a human only.

A part of his poem reads, "i am jealous,/and greedy/and angry/and I hurt/i love/and i hate/i mean well/but manipulate/i am confused/and riddled with doubt."

In the next section, the Masoom director talked about being compassionate, creative, and also spiritual. Towards the end, Shakhar spoke about learning from the mistakes in life. He ended the poem with, "i am after all only human."

Netizens' reactions to Shekhar Kapur's post

The lengthy poem by Shekhar came days after Suchitra made allegations against him. And, netizens think it is an indirect response to the allegations. Showing their concern, one person wrote, "Shekhar, you are everything and everything is you… nothing needs fixing! All needs our love!"

Agreeing with each word Shekhar wrote, an Instagram user said, "Beautifully penned what we all go thru everyday experiencing duality and aspiring to be The Oneness."

For the unversed, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got married when the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress was 22 years old in 1999. After a 'troubled' relationship, they divorced in 2007. However, the ex-couple continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur.

