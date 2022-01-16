Did Shibani Dandekar get THIS special tattoo ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar?

Just a month ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar, the ‘Four More Shots’ actress Shibani Dandekar got a special tattoo inked and shared a bundle of snippets on her Instagram handle. The actress’ tattoo featured birds on her arm and we’re sure it will make you want to get inked too. Shibani called her tattoo ‘special’ and thanked her artist for creating such a beautiful piece.

Shibani Dandekar has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actress’ wedding reports with Farhan Akhtar are doing rounds on the internet and fans can’t wait for the two to tie the knot. For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan have been dating each other for over three years now. The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. According to our sources, the duo has finally decided to take a step further in their relationship.

The couple will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. “Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life,” revealed a source close to the couple.

In terms of work, Farhan is soon going to start filming Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022, as the makers plan to release it sometime next year.