Did Shraddha Kapoor reduce her eyeglass number after her eye test? WATCH here to find out

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. In her time her, she has proved her mettle and left her impact on the audience with roles in films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Stree, and ABCD, among others. It's been a while since the actress was last seen on the big screen and her fans are undoubtedly missing her presence on-screen. However, not to worry: Shraddha keeps her admirers updated with her life on her Instagram. Shraddha is super active on her social media and enjoys a massive fan-following there. Just on Friday, she uploaded a hilarious and interesting story on her Instagram.

In the story, we could see Shraddha at an eye clinic as the concerned person checked her eyes. There was a eureka moment suddenly where the ace actress asked the person if her number has decreased. As the other person replied in affirmative, Shraddha raised her fists in the air in happiness and excitement. Along with the story, she wrote, “Number kam hua! Number kam hua!”

Take a look at Shraddha's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film, Baaghi 3, which also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. She will next star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled project. The actress will also be seen playing the lead in Chaalbaaz in London, which is the remake of 1989's slapstick film ChaalBaaz and in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film where she will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent.

