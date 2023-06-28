Did Shreya Ghoshal post and DELETE tweet on not being prioritized in Karan Johar's film song Tum Kya Mile?

Tum Kya Mile, the first song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released by the makers today. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. Yesterday, KJo shared a teaser of Tum Kya Mile, announcing that the full song will be out today. The teaser named Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh as the ‘dream team’. While Shreya Ghoshal was tagged in the post, her fans were upset that her name was missing from the dream team despite her being the female playback singer for the song. Now, a screenshot of Shreya Ghoshal re-posting a tweet about not getting prioritised in the song has also surfaced. However, the re-tweet has now been deleted.

Did Shreya Ghoshal re-tweet a post about her not getting prioritised in Tum Kya Mile song?

Shreya Ghoshal allegedly re-tweeted a Twitter user’s post that read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's infact singing the most beautiful part of the song!” A screenshot of the re-tweet by Shreya Ghoshal has surfaced on the Internet, however, the re-tweet is no longer available on Shreya’s timeline, leading fans to believe she may have deleted it later. However, in a new tweet after the song’s release, Shreya wrote, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

Meanwhile, as Shreya Ghoshal shared the song Tum Kya Mile on her Instagram story, Karan Johar re-shared her story and wrote, “Shreya,” along with red heart emojis. Shreya also shared the story and wrote, “This song is pure love!! Finally a larger than life KJo style Bollywood song and film!! Big love to you @karanjohar.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Tum Kya Mile has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while the music has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

