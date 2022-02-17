Did Siddhant Chaturvedi just hint at Gehraiyaan’s sequel through his recent post?

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Everything about this film has been appreciated. From Deepika and Siddhant’s chemistry to the songs of the film, fans are loving it all. But, just imagine what if we tell you there is a sequel of the film in the pipeline? Well, Siddhant’s latest Instagram post might be a subtle hint of the fact that the makers of Gehraiyaan may come up with the sequel of the film.

Today, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of his underwater pictures. In the picture, we can see the actor wearing a floral shirt that he has paired over white pants. In the first picture, he is stylishly posing with his fingers pointed in the direction of the camera. In the next picture, we can see a closeup of Siddhant. Sharing these pictures he wrote, “I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…” We wonder if with ‘saga continues’ the actors is hinting at a sequel? What do you think?

Take a look:

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Siddhant was asked how his family and friends reacted to his intimate scenes in the film. The actor revealed that he switched on the trailer and the song Doobey for his parents to watch and simply ran away. He further said that when he came back to the room after 10 minutes, his dad was just sitting there and simply praised him by saying ‘waah’.

Siddhant also shared that while his parents are cool and mature about these things, he keeps his distance from the conversation as he is a shy person. He further added that there are boundaries between parents and children and he does not know how to go about it. Siddhant also revealed that his parents watched the film and have loved his performance.

