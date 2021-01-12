Did Sidharth Malhotra drop a hint about starring in Aankhen 2 with Amitabh Bachchan via his latest IG post?

While Sidharth Malhotra has not officially announced his next film, reports have revealed that he may have just signed Aankhen 2 -- a sequel to the 2002 thriller drama.

may not have dished out impressive box office releases in recent times, but the actor sure does have an exciting lineup. His next film Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani has been making some noise on social media. While he has not announced his next film, several reports have revealed that the actor may have just signed Aankhen 2 -- a sequel to the 2002 thriller drama.

In fact, on Monday, Sidharth even dropped a hint suggesting that he may be doing the film. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which he shot himself and kept the focus on his eyes. Using a filter to get grey coloured eyes, the actor played around as he used Jay Sean's song 'Eyes On You' to make his brief video dramatic.

Looks like the post was a confirmation of sorts from Sidharth who is said to have signed the dotted line to play one of the visually challenged men, according to a Peeping Moon report. Check out Sidharth's Instagram Story post:

The sequel will have a fresh cast and script with Amitabh Bachchan being retained. Meanwhile, the second visually challenged man will most likely be played by Akshaye Khanna. Aankhen 2 will be helmed by Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo and produced by Tarun Agarwal of Rajtaru Studios in association with Eros international. Aankhen's original producer Gaurang Doshi is not associated with the film.

The 2002 thriller drama was a big hit and featured Amitabh Bachchan, , Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita Sen.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan trends on Twitter after Virushka welcome baby girl; Netizens start a hilarious meme fest

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×