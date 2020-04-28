Did Sonakshi Sinha drop a hint about her relationship status during an AMA session? Find Out

Sonakshi Sinha has recently given a cryptic reply about her relationship status in an AMA session that has raised eyebrows. Read on for further details.

has been in the Hindi film industry for quite some time and enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. She made her debut with the blockbuster hit Dabangg co-starring and the rest is history. As of now, the actress is under home quarantine and spending quality time with her near and dear ones amidst the lockdown period. However, she is frequently active on social media and keeping in constant touch with her fans.

The Akira actress recently had an AMA session with fans in which she tried giving some answers to their queries. However, there is one particular answer given by Sonakshi that has raised eyebrows. On being asked by one of her fans whether she is single, the Dabangg actress has given a rather cryptic reply by writing ‘Double’ as her reply. Yes, you heard it right! This has made the gossip mongers speculate that the actress is in a relationship with someone. However, we will leave this to Sonakshi to spill the beans later on. She has also shared a pretty picture of self wearing a yellow outfit in the picture.

Meanwhile, check out her post below:

On the professional front, Sonakshi’s latest release was the 2019 movie Dabangg 3 in which she was paired up opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in the war action drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Earlier, was also cast for this movie but she had to opt out later on owing to date issues. It has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

