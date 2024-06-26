Did Sonakshi Sinha get engaged to her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal in 2022? Here's why netizens think so

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday (June 23). The couple got married in a low-key registered wedding in the presence of their family and close friends. The internet continues to be abuzz with pictures and videos from the couple’s big day. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans dug out proof suggesting that Sona got engaged to her now husband in 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts diamond ring in old posts

Back in May 2022, Sonakshi Sinha shared three posts on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring while striking stunning poses for the camera. In the first post, she was seen hiding her smile, flaunting her ring while a hand was seen supporting her hand.

While another post features the actress resting her face on a shoulder while she poses for the camera. The third post was a cutesy one where she beamed a bright smile while keeping a hand on her face. Additionally, she was also holding the arm of a boy. In all the pictures, the man standing right next to the Heeramandi actress was seen sporting a white shirt.

Interestingly, all the posts were captioned, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU (accompanied by pointing finger towards the viewer emoji) Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!,” accompanied by three red-heart emojis.

Reaction of Sonakshi Sinha's friends to the post

Furthermore, we can also see Zaheer Iqbal’s sister Sanam Ratansi’s comment on one of the post “Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm,” while Tanishaa Mukerji congratulated stating, “Congratulations sonaaaa!”

In another post, singer Shalmali Kholgade commented, “Let’s goooo,” and Rhea Kapoor remarked, “Congratulations such a good ideaaaa”

Official wedding post shared by Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Now two years later Sona and Zaheer finally got married. The couple shared their official wedding pictures on Tuesday and, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help drawing comparisons with the ring that the Dabangg actress had flaunted back in 2022. The only difference is that this time Sona added an extra band to it.

It is worth-mentioning that Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before getting married. The couple has also worked together in the movie, Double XL and a music video title, Blockbuster.

