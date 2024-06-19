Did Sonakshi Sinha’s mom Poonam, brother Luv unfollow her on Instagram days before her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal?

According to various reports, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23. Several celebrities mentioned the big day as they discussed receiving an invitation card.

Ahead of the couple's big day, netizens noticed something strange: that the actress' mother and her brother do not follow her on Instagram.

A Reddit post mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha's mother, Poonam Sinha, and brother, Luv Sinha, do not follow her on Instagram. Many have reacted to the post that read.

One comment read, “Just noticed that Poonam Sinha only follows six people on Instagram including her husband Shatrughan Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha. Strange! Why would she not follow her daughter? Luv also doesn't seem to follow his sister on Instagram. Interestingly, Sonakshi also doesn't follow her mother and Luv on Insta. She only follows Shatrughan and Kussh. This feels very strange, considering Sona has been a pampered kid in her family.”

Theme and decor for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding

An IANS report stated that the decor for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding at the venue, Bastian - At The Top, will follow the unique colors of ivory and white while the details of the menu and dinner for the special day are being kept under wraps. The source also mentioned that the venue will allow 100 paparazzi in the lobby.

The guest list for the wedding includes big names from the industry. A source told the portal that apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the event will see many of the couple's close friends and peers. The report further mentioned that the lovebirds have also invited close friends such as Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma.

Apart from them, the Heeramandi cast will attend the wedding. The report further mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others will also grace the event. Salman Khan, who was also sent an invitation card, is likely to be attending the ceremony on June 23.

