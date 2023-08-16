Did Sonam Kapoor take indirect dig at Rana Daggubati's comment on her wasting Dulquer Salmaan's time on set?

Rana Daggubati has recently been in the news for making a remark on a leading actress in Bollywood. The actor was present at a pre-release event of his friend Dulquer Salmaan’s film King of Kotha a few days ago. There he recalled an incident when a big Hindi film heroine had wasted Dulquer’s time on set and he had to scold the producers over her behavior. After speculations were rife that the actress in question was Sonam Kapoor, Rana was quick to clarify that his comments were just banter. However, it looks like Sonam has now taken an indirect dig at him for his earlier statement.

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Rana Daggubati’s comment on her and Dulquer Salmaan

On Tuesday, August 15, Sonam shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. This came just a few hours after Rana tweeted his clarification. She shared a quote by former First Lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt, which was originally posted on a philosophical page. It said, “Small minds discuss people. Average minds discuss events, Great minds discuss ideas.” Sonam wrote in the caption, “Just a little something I’d like some people to know… especially when discussing things about people that are made up.” Have a look:

Rana Daggubati’s apology to Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter yesterday and clarified that his earlier statement had been blown out of proportion. He explained that it was only said in jest and also apologized to Dulquer and Sonam for his comments. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

Previously, Rana had talked about an incident which occurred when he visited DQ on a Hindi film set. He had said, "While he (Dulquer) was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband." Netizens had assumed that he was talking about Sonam and had made her a target of trolling.

