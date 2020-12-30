Did Sonu Sood take a dig at Kangana Ranaut for speaking against the film industry? Here's what he said

Sonu Sood is of the opinion that the film industry doesn't practice unity although it speaks of the same. He also talks about his disappointment about those pointing their fingers at it.

If there is one actor who made the most number of headlines this year for his good deeds, it is Sonu Sood. He has been also termed the ‘Messiah’ of the poor because of whatever he did to help them, especially the migrant workers amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The Dabangg star has also been vocal about his opinions and we get proof of the same through one of his recent interviews in which he spoke in detail about the film industry.

He initially begins by stating how the industry talks about unity but doesn’t practice that in reality. In his words, Bollywood is divided by barriers and the chains binding them are missing. It is after that the actor gets talking about the media trials of the film industry that happened this year. He also opens up on his disappointment with the people who questioned the industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu said that he bothered him.

In what seems to be an indirect dig at , the actor said that he was upset seeing some people speaking against the film industry. While talking to the portal, Sonu Sood quotes, “This is that industry for which he leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfils dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us.” The actor further goes on to add that the film industry should learn from its experience.

As of now, Sonu also has some interesting projects lined up one of which is the historical drama Prithviraj featuring and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. Apart from that, he has some South movies lined up namely Acharya, Thamilarasan, and Alludu Adhurs.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

