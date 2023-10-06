Did Sooraj Pancholi’s girlfriend ask him about Jiah Khan’s death case? Hero actor reveals THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sooraj Pancholi, born to Bollywood veterans Aditya Pancholi and Zareena Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 through Salman Khan's production, Hero, where he co-starred with Athiya Shetty. Despite his filmy lineage, he struggled to establish himself as a leading actor in the industry. The actor recently got acquittal in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Over the years, the actor has now slowly moved on in his personal life and revealed that he is in a relationship with somebody who has unwavering faith and immense confidence in him.

Sooraj Pancholi reveals being in a relationship for some time now

The Hero actor Sooraj Pancholi was recently in conversation with Siddharth Kanan. Citing an example of Sheezan Khan, a television actor who was arrested for allegedly abetting his former girlfriend and co-actor, Tunisha Sjarma last year, was asked if the media trial can make one ‘more vary of love’. The actor opined, “I don't think so, I believe in love. I have fallen in love even after that (Jiah Khan case)." However, he didn’t reveal the identity of his girlfriend. He was further asked if he'd been in a relationship for the last seven years. Sooraj said, "Not so long, but I have been in a relationship, just not that long. We have never spoken about it (his past). There is no need to... That's why everyone looks for a partner, right?"

In the same interview, the actor was also asked if he is still in touch with his debut co-star, Athiya Shetty. Sooraj calling her a ‘good co-star’ and ‘funny person’ shared that they are in touch on social media as they keep sending memes to each other on and off. The two have not been in touch since her wedding. He also divulged that he is now very much close to Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, and called him his ‘mentor’ who’s been there for him all the time.

Sooraj Pancholi calls Tiger Shroff 'brother from another mother'

In addition to this, he also talked about Ganpath actor, Tiger Shroff. He stated that though they were never ‘chaddi-buddies’ but latter still supported him always. “No matter what work I do or where we meet, he is always been brother from another mother, always.”

Having said that, Sooraj admitted that he doesn’t have any friends from the industry. “I don’t have any actor friends. All my friends are from school, college, and building. I don’t have filmy friends but maybe Rinzing who is Danny sir’s son. (Danny Denzongpa) because we go to the gym together, but besides that, I don’t have any filmy friends.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

