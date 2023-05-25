Did Sridevi and Boney Kapoor want Khushi Kapoor to pursue acting? Filmmaker talks about daughter's aspirations

Khushi Kapoor may not have made her debut on the silver screen yet, but Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter already enjoy a massive fan following. Well, now the day is not far when we will all get to see her making her OTT debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. They will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. In a recent interview with Etimes, Khushi’s father Boney Kapoor opened up about his daughter’s aspirations and his plans for her.

Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor’s desires

Talking about his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor revealed that at the time when his wife and Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away, Khushi Kapoor was just 16 years old. He further added that at that time both of them did not expect anything from Khushi. Having said that, Boney quipped, “Although, Khushi might have had these desires and an ambition to become an actress from back then, but humne nahi socha tha ki yeh actor banegi. As parents we were just busy making sure she studies well and finishes her schooling.”

Talking about The Archies, the upcoming web series will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from Khushi Kapoor, it stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The official statement of the announcement read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixty’s era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.”



