Did Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Zanai Bhosle unfollow Rahul Mody on Instagram amid actress' breakup rumors? Find out

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2. Alongside her professional commitments, she's also in the spotlight due to rumors of a split from her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. The breakup speculation grew stronger when Shraddha unfollowed Rahul, his sister, his production company, and even his dog on Instagram. Now, her cousin Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, has also unfollowed Rahul, further fueling the breakup rumors.

In June, the actress appeared to confirm her relationship rumors by posting a playful selfie with Rahul on her Instagram story. The caption drew notable attention, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully)," accompanied by a laughing emoji and a red heart.

The dating rumors started after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were seen together on multiple occasions last year. Their relationship was further highlighted when they attended a friend's wedding in March. Speculation intensified when the actress posted photos from what seemed to be a vacation they shared.

In May, Shraddha Kapoor appeared to drop a hint through a series of Instagram photos. The images featured her in a purple night suit decorated with starfish and conch shell prints. While her various expressions were noted, it was the necklace with an 'R' locket that drew significant attention. She captioned the post, "Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi."

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple told the Hindustan Times that their relationship has strengthened since working on the film together. They are comfortable in each other's company, which is why they are frequently seen together. The source added that, despite this, they have no intention of making their relationship official in the near future. Both individuals prefer to maintain their privacy and keep their relationship out of the public eye.

For those unfamiliar, Rahul Mody is a film writer known for his work on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumored couple is said to have developed a close bond while collaborating on this project.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is preparing for the release of Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Rajkummar Rao. Stree 2 is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which includes other films like Bhediya and Munjya. The film is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Independence Day.

