Did Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blame Preity Zinta for divorce with Shekhar Kapur? Find out

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur have been grabbing headlines as the actor-singer recently spoke about her 'troubled marriage' with the filmmaker. The ex-couple divorced in 2007 after a long 12 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Suchitra opened up about her problematic relationship with Shekhar and also blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce from the filmmaker.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress pointed her fingers at Preity Zinta and blamed her for her divorce from Shekhar Kapur. Both Preity and Suchitra had a bitter feud back in the early 2000s and it seems like the anger is still there.

In another interview, Preity Zinta once opened up about the allegations that were brought against her. The actress said, "I am the number one actress and you don’t even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place."

Bringing up the quote by Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, Suchitra said, "It’s a free world and she can say what she likes. I am very proud to be a homemaker."

Krishnamoorthi did not show any sign of forgiveness as she said, "All these things do not exist for me, which is a good space to be in."

Recently in an interview with The Indian Express, Suchitra added that the filmmaker was "unfaithful" during their marriage. Accusing him of cheating, the actress stated that "marriages break because of disrespect."

For the uninitiated, Suchitra married Shekhar Kapur when the actress was 22 years old in 1999. After a tumultuous relationship, they divorced in 2007. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough. They tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their twins Gia and Jai in 2021.

