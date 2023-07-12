Did Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapur's divorce affect daughter Kaveri? Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star REVEALS

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been in the news lately. She recently spoke about her former husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The duo parted ways in 2007 after staying together for 12 years. In a recent interview, Suchitra revealed how she ended up marrying Shekhar and why they decided to part ways. She even blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce from Shekhar. Though Suchitra and Shekhar had a bitter past, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Kaveri Kapur. Recently, in the same interview, she talked about their daughter and admitted that she was affected by their separation.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals how her divorce from Shekhar Kapur impacted their daughter Kaveri Kapur

While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress revealed that Shekhar is a 'very good' and 'committed' father. She shared that Kaveri is close to the ace director. But she even agreed that Kaveri was deeply affected after they parted ways. Suchitra said, "We are still parenting our child together. We are parents to a daughter and that relationship will always be there. I even tell him that he is a very good and committed father. My daughter is closer to him than she is to me."

Speaking about the separation, the actress added, "She (Kaveri) is definitely very affected by what happened between me and Shekhar." When she was asked if Kaveri suffered from childhood trauma, Suchitra instantly agreed. She further elaborated and explained how Kaveri was affected back then. She said, "Every parent does the best they can. Every child has trauma, especially children in broken homes of public figures. Imagine that child being told by others, ‘Maine ye suna, maine ye padhaa, kya aisa hai (I read this. I heard that. Is that true?)’ and children aren’t equipped to deal with this. They are very sensitive. They are trying to balance their affection between their parents, so it’s a very tricky situation for them."

Suchitra also spilled beans on raising her daughter as a single parent. She called it 'tough' and admitted that she had a difficult time while raising her alone.

