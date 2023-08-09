Did Sunny Deol 'compromise' on his fees for Gadar 2? Director Anil Sharma reveals

Director Anil Sharma revealed in an interview that actor Sunny Deol compromised on his fees for the film Gadar 2. At the same time, Sharma also denied the reports that are saying that Gadar 2 cost around Rs 100 crore.

Sunny Deol ‘compromised’ on his fees for Gadar 2

In a recent conversation with Lehren Retro, filmmaker Anil Sharma shared that lead actor Sunny Deol compromised on his fees. Sharma said, “We really made an effort to control everybody’s fees. Sunny’s fee is what it is, it’s okay, it’s just one person, but even he compromised quite a bit. These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore.”

Moreover, the director of Gadar 2 also talked about how nowadays there are bloated budgets as high as Rs. 600 crore. In fact, Sharma took the example of Adipurush, a Telugu-Hindi mythological epic which was released under the banner of Rs 600 crore budget, but failed to recover theatrically.

Anil Sharma denied reports of Gadar 2 costing around Rs 100 crore

In the interview, Anil Sharma also denied reports which said that Gadar 2 cost around Rs 100 crore. He said that these reports are ‘vastly exaggerated’ and the actual figure is much lower. In fact, he also thanked the Indian Army and the government of Uttar Pradesh because it helped him a lot in keeping a check on the costing part.

Anil Sharma on the support given by the Army and Uttar Pradesh government

During the government, Anil Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and even the Uttar Pradesh government. The filmmaker said, “We decided to spend on the production. The Army supported us so much, they gave us tanks, locations, soldiers. I’m very thankful to the Army. We shot in UP, we got a lot of help from the ministry there… We used to block main roads, we blew up real bridges. Imagine. These days, a lot of state governments offer a lot of aid and subsidies to film productions. But I would request the Maharashtra government to also step up.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. Interestingly, the 2001 film ended by making more money than the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG-2

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol led Anil Sharma film sells 86000 tickets in top national chains