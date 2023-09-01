Did Sunny Deol ignore paying for distribution rights of 1996 movie Ajay? Filmmaker Suneel Darshan claims

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film has been receiving immense praise and appreciation from fans as well as critics. Amidst rave reviews, Sunny grabbed headlines for a different reason as filmmaker Suneel Darshan said that the Gadar 2 actor never intended to pay back the money that he owes him. In a new interview, the filmmaker how it all began 27 years ago regarding the 1996 film Ajay.

Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol ignored paying for distribution rights of 1996 movie Ajay

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Suneel Darshan claimed that Sunny Deol ignored paying for the distribution rights of their 1996 film Ajay. He said that Sunny sought the distribution rights of their film Ajay in 1996 when he wanted to start an international film distribution company. After convincing him to get the money from London, Sunny allegedly got some papers from Suneel and even promised to pay him later when he got the film's print from the filmmaker.

The filmmaker alleged that Sunny ignored his requests for payment and would call him in various cities across the country - Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai while giving various personal problems as the reason behind the non-payment.

During a chat with Hindi Daily, Suneel said, "Later, he asked for my help in the production of a film that he was working on. He said he'd do a film with me and adjust the dues in my payment after the film was completed. I had already done two films with Sunny and I believed him. Neither was the film completed nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court."

The filmmaker further added, "He (Sunny) never intended to pay my money. It has been almost 27 years and I am still running around in circles for the court case. I tried my best for an outside-court settlement but it could not happen. This man is not even ready to respect the court's verdict. The established amount (that Sunny needs to pay him) is ₹1.77 crore. Sunny has set up a lot of property but forgot to return others' money. I have faith in the law of the land and I hope to get my money back."