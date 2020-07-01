Did Sushant Singh Rajput lose George Fernandes biopic due to mental health issues?

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly offered George Fernandes biopic, claims an editorial piece. Read on to know more about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone heartbroken and numb. The actor was 34 at the time of his death. As per police reports, he had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, this has also led to numerous debates and speculations circulating around the late actor’s death. A probe has been already going on and as many as 27 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been interrogated by the police in this regard.

In the midst of all this, a sensational claim has been made about the late actor which is once again grabbing headlines. It has been revealed in an editorial piece of Saamana that Sushant was approached to do George Fernandes’ biopic. However, the ones who approached him revoked their offer later on upon knowing about his mental health issues. As has been mentioned in the editorial, 2-3 actors were being approached for the biopic and Sushant was also one of them.

However, they were later informed that the actor was mentally unstable and battling depression. It is also revealed in the same editorial that Sushant used to behave weirdly on the sets. Moreover, it has been added that the actor was in isolation for a few days and that he had mental health issues. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he initially began his journey in the Indian television industry and won hearts with shows like Pavitra Rishta. He then made his debut in Bollywood with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che.

Credits :Saamana

Share your comment ×