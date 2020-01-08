Did Sushant Singh Rajput make his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty official? Find out

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty for some time, has apparently made his relationship Insta official.

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the Bollywood actors which enjoy a massive fan following. While his incredible acting prowess has won him a lot of critical acclaims, his cute looks have made the female fans go weak on their knees. Interestingly, after the stupendous success of his last release Chhichhore, the actor has been missing from the limelight at least on the professional front. However, Sushant’s love life has been creating a lot of buzz these days. As per the gossip mongers, the Kedarnath star is dating actress Rhea Chakraborty for a while now.

According to media reports, the couple is madly in love with each other and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Sushant and Rhea are said to be spending quality time as and when possible and often go out on vacations together. And while the two never made any official statement so far, it seems that Sushant is planning to throw the caution to the wind. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor shared a beautiful picture of Rhea in his Instagram story and the caption of the picture spoke volumes about their love affair. Sushant wrote, “Meri jalebi”. Looks like the handsome actor is planning to make his relationship official soon.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s post for Rhea Chakraborty:

To note, the Raabta actor had deleted the story later, but we certainly got a glimpse of his love for the Sonali Cable actress. Talking about the work front, Sushant will soon be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara which is the Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars.

