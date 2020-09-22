Did Sushant Singh Rajput send SOS message to sister Meetu five days before his demise? Reports suggest so

As per reports, five days before his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput sent SOS message to his sister. Read on

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020, and besides the CBI, the NCB, too is probing the death case of SSR. During the NCB probe, while Rhea Chakrabroty and her brother were arrested and taken under judicial custody, a host of names from Bollywood have come out in the drug cartel. While reports suggest that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drug case, a new WhatsApp chat has emerged which shows that was asking for "maal" from 'K', which reportedly happens to be her manager.

Now while the NCB is probing the Bollywood drug angle, in the latest update from the Sushant Singh Rajput case, it is being said that five days before SSR’s demise, the Kedarnath actor sent SOS to his sister Meetu Singh. Yes, on June 9, 2020, reportedly, Sushant tried to call Rhea Chakraborty “several times” and even made a distress call to his sister Meetu Singh. According to a report in Times Now, the Raabta actor was trying to get in touch with Rhea, who left his house on June 8 and later, Sushant made distress calls to his sister, Meetu Singh, alleging “Ye mujhey phasayenge (They will frame me).”

As per reports, in the message, he also alleged that he was scared and feared for his life, saying “mujhey maar denge (They will kill me).” After the Supreme Court directed the CBI to probe the death case of SSR, the CBI has interrogated a host of people associated with Sushant. Also, today, the AIIMS forensic team is to meet the agency's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team at its headquarters in Delhi to discuss their findings as the forensic experts have claimed inconsistencies in the reports. Also, Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha was summoned by the NCB as part of the investigation into the drugs angle that has emerged in the actor's death case.

#SSRJune9SoS | A week before his death, SSR tried to reach out.

June 9 S.O.S to sister Meetu: ‘Mujhey Maar Denge’ calls.

Details of what SSR told his sister with TIMES NOW; he told his sister he was scared about something. Siddhant & Tamal with details. pic.twitter.com/aZKf980hcd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2020

