Did Sushant Singh Rajput send SOS message to sister Meetu five days before his demise? Reports suggest so

As per reports, five days before his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput sent SOS message to his sister. Read on
113252 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput made SOS callsDid Sushant Singh Rajput send SOS message to sister Meetu five days before his demise? Reports suggest so
Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020, and besides the CBI, the NCB, too is probing the death case of SSR. During the NCB probe, while Rhea Chakrabroty and her brother were arrested and taken under judicial custody, a host of names from Bollywood have come out in the drug cartel. While reports suggest that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drug case, a new WhatsApp chat has emerged which shows that Deepika Padukone was asking for "maal" from 'K', which reportedly  happens to be her manager. 

Now while the NCB is probing the Bollywood drug angle, in the latest update from the Sushant Singh Rajput case, it is being said that five days before SSR’s demise, the Kedarnath actor sent SOS to his sister Meetu Singh. Yes, on June 9, 2020, reportedly, Sushant tried to call Rhea Chakraborty “several times” and even made a distress call to his sister Meetu Singh. According to a report in Times Now, the Raabta actor was trying to get in touch with Rhea, who left his house on June 8 and later, Sushant made distress calls to his sister, Meetu Singh, alleging “Ye mujhey phasayenge (They will frame me).”

As per reports, in the message, he also alleged that he was scared and feared for his life, saying “mujhey maar denge (They will kill me).” After the Supreme Court directed the CBI to probe the death case of SSR, the CBI has interrogated a host of people associated with Sushant. Also, today, the AIIMS forensic team is to meet the agency's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team at its headquarters in Delhi to discuss their findings as the forensic experts have claimed inconsistencies in the reports. Also, Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha was summoned by the NCB as part of the investigation into the drugs angle that has emerged in the actor's death case.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's former co stars Shraddha Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan expected to be summoned by NCB: Report

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

It can't be muslim bolly wood mafia trying to reduce Hindu actors which is behind this SSR case . There are many succesful Hindu actors Hritik Roshan the Kapoors or new comers like Rajkumar rao , Siddharth .. etc., There is some bigger story to this murder .

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Some PAID comments ON THIS ARTICLE by bollywood PR

Anonymous 1 hour ago

If SSR”s death is really a planned murder as speculated in the media then I guess we need to hold his family accountable too, for neglecting or simply ignoring his SOS messages for help. Even based on what family knew back in February 2020 about druggist snakes ( Rhea and Miranda) living in that apartment they should have immediately taken him out of this apartment full of drug peddlers and snakes. Why would Mr O P Singh not go to Mumbai CP back in Feb 2020 is still beyond my understanding? Forget about that the so called twitter sister aka Shweta Singh Kirti living in the US , came all the way from US to meet her dear Brother and left India without meeting him certainly raised Questions for Sushant’s greedy sisters. In the end this good soul (Sushant) was backstabbed by everyone surrounding him and all everyone cared is for his money nobody really provided him proper care and security he needed in the end. If it turn out to be murder I hope both Rhea druggist gang and Sushant’s immediate family goes behind bars for negligence.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Grill the sisters. Greedy singh sisters.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

If he told his sister , and was in panic mode, why no one in the family was with him after Rhea left.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bha re .And what did sis do? gave him unprescirbed biopolar drugs and left him. alone.Why CBI not taking this si in custody? if they knew everything why di not do anything? Druggie SSR,mental greedy family.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Anonymous 2 hours ago

