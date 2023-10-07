Did Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti slam Rhea Chakraborty in her latest post?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation. His untimely demise left a massive void in the lives of his family, friends, loved ones, and fans. After the actor’s death, a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s father. In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty spoke up about the massive backlash she faced post-Sushant’s death. Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly taking a dig at Rhea.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti slam Rhea Chakraborty in her Instagram post?

While Shweta Singh Kirti did not mention anyone’s name, she indirectly seems to have slammed Rhea for ‘blaming the person who has passed on.’ Shweta shared some pictures of Sushant, and wrote in her post, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in the hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth.”

Shweta further added, “Bhai was, Bhai is, and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput.”

Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Rhea Chakraborty talked about Sushant’s death and acknowledged that she was aware of his mental health. When asked about his death, she said, “I could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, I do know the truth about what he was going through.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

