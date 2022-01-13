Did Sushmita Sen adopt a third child? Know about the baby boy in the viral video

Sushmita Sen had made it to the headlines yesterday and for all the good reasons. The actress could be seen stepping out with her two daughters and a new baby boy that another lady held in her arms. The moment this video came out it went viral within no time and the news started floating that the Aarya actress has adopted her third child and a baby boy this time. In fact, fans had also started praising the actress for this noble deed. But it looks like the news of adoption is not true.

If you look at the video that a popular paparazzi account shared on his Instagram, Sushmita Sen can be heard saying, “Come, my godson also come.” Later the actress posed with her daughter and the baby boy who was in another woman’s arms. But if you are wondering who the baby boy is, then let us tell you that in 2019 Sushmita had shared a video of her friend’s newborn baby Amadeus and informed her fans that her daughter Alisah prayed for him for nine months. It appears that the baby seen in the video yesterday is the same baby from the 2019 video and his name is Amadeus. Apparently, Amadeus is the son of her friend Shreejaya.

Sharing the video of baby Amadeus from his birth in 2019, Sushmita Sen had written “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree."

